Which of the following is NOT an example of a chemical change?
A
Digestion of food
B
Rusting of iron
C
Melting of ice
D
Burning of wood
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between a chemical change and a physical change. A chemical change results in the formation of new substances with different properties, while a physical change affects the form or state of a substance without changing its chemical identity.
Analyze each option to determine if it involves a chemical change: Digestion of food involves breaking down food molecules into new substances, so it is a chemical change.
Rusting of iron is a chemical change because iron reacts with oxygen to form a new compound, iron oxide.
Burning of wood is a chemical change because it produces new substances such as ash, carbon dioxide, and water vapor through combustion.
Melting of ice is a physical change because it only changes the state of water from solid to liquid without altering its chemical composition.
