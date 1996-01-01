Which statement best describes the difference between a physical change and a chemical change?
A
A physical change alters the appearance or state of a substance without changing its chemical composition, while a chemical change results in the formation of new substances with different chemical properties.
B
A physical change involves breaking chemical bonds, while a chemical change does not.
C
A physical change always produces heat, while a chemical change does not.
D
A physical change can only occur at high temperatures, while a chemical change can occur at any temperature.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definitions of physical and chemical changes. A physical change affects the form or appearance of a substance but does not alter its chemical identity.
Step 2: Recognize that a chemical change involves making or breaking chemical bonds, resulting in new substances with different chemical properties.
Step 3: Compare the options given by checking if they correctly describe these fundamental differences between physical and chemical changes.
Step 4: Eliminate incorrect statements, such as those claiming physical changes always produce heat or only occur at high temperatures, since these are not universally true.
Step 5: Conclude that the best description is the one stating that a physical change alters appearance or state without changing chemical composition, while a chemical change forms new substances with different chemical properties.
