Determine the freezing point of a solution that contains 78.8 g of naphthalene (C 10 H 8 , molar mass = 128.16 g/mol) dissolved in 722 ml of benzene (d = 0.877 g/ml). pure benzene has a melting point of 5.50 °C and a freezing point depression constant of 4.90 °C/m.