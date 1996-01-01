14. Solutions
Determine the freezing point of a solution that contains 78.8 g of naphthalene (C10H8, molar mass = 128.16 g/mol) dissolved in 722 ml of benzene (d = 0.877 g/ml). pure benzene has a melting point of 5.50 °C and a freezing point depression constant of 4.90 °C/m.
