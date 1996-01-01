Which pair of elements has chemical reactivity most similar to chlorine?
A
Sodium and potassium
B
Fluorine and bromine
C
Carbon and nitrogen
D
Oxygen and sulfur
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that chemical reactivity is often similar among elements in the same group (vertical column) of the periodic table because they have the same number of valence electrons.
Identify the group of chlorine in the periodic table; chlorine is a halogen located in Group 17.
Look for elements in the options that are also halogens (Group 17), as they will have similar chemical properties and reactivity to chlorine.
Recognize that fluorine and bromine are both halogens like chlorine, while sodium and potassium are alkali metals (Group 1), carbon and nitrogen are in different groups (14 and 15), and oxygen and sulfur are chalcogens (Group 16).
Conclude that the pair with the most similar chemical reactivity to chlorine is fluorine and bromine because they share the same group and similar valence electron configurations.
