Which group name does helium belong to on the periodic table?
A
Alkaline earth metals
B
Noble gases
C
Halogens
D
Alkali metals
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the position of helium on the periodic table. Helium is located in the far right column, which is Group 18.
Recall the group names associated with the columns of the periodic table. Group 1 contains Alkali metals, Group 2 contains Alkaline earth metals, Group 17 contains Halogens, and Group 18 contains Noble gases.
Since helium is in Group 18, it belongs to the group known as Noble gases.
Noble gases are characterized by their full outer electron shells, making them very stable and mostly inert.
Therefore, helium is classified as a Noble gas on the periodic table.
