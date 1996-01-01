Which of the following best describes the main similarity among elements in Group 2 of the periodic table?
A
They all form diatomic molecules.
B
They all have two valence electrons.
C
They are all gases at room temperature.
D
They all have completely filled outer electron shells.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the group in question: Group 2 elements are known as the alkaline earth metals in the periodic table.
Recall the general electronic configuration of Group 2 elements, which is $\mathrm{ns^2}$, meaning they have two electrons in their outermost s orbital.
Understand that the number of valence electrons determines many chemical properties, such as bonding behavior and reactivity.
Evaluate the options: Group 2 elements do not form diatomic molecules, are not gases at room temperature, and do not have completely filled outer electron shells (since they tend to lose their two valence electrons).
Conclude that the main similarity among Group 2 elements is that they all have two valence electrons.
