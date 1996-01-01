Welcome back everyone in this example. We need to determine at 50 degrees Celsius, how much potassium di chrome eight is needed to form a saturated solution in 350 g of water based on our given graph. So our first step is to find our ability curb for potassium di chrome eight and we can see that it's going to be this green curb here that I'm outlining in blue. So our next step is to figure out at 50 degrees Celsius on our X axis, how many or how much mass of potassium micro mate is soluble In a saturated solution. And so we can go ahead and start out here at 50°C and travel up until we hit our curb for potassium micro mate at about 30 g of our salute potassium di chrome eight. And so let's go ahead and make a marking point here. So Let's make that more accurate. So we have 30 g 50°C. About this point here and we're going to make note of that. So our Selya bility of potassium die crow mate at 50°C is going to be where we have g of di chromite Per 100 g of our solvent, which is water. So to find the mass of potassium di chrome eight needed to form are saturated solution. We're going to use this quotient to multiply by our mass of our solvent given in the prompt. So what we'll have is 30 g of our potassium di chrome eight. Again divided by our 100 g of water that we would have in our solution. And we're going to multiply this by 350 g of water given in the prompt. This will allow us to cancel our units of grams of water, leaving us with mass of potassium die chrome as our final units. And this is going to yield a result of g of potassium di chrome. And so this is going to be our mass of potassium bromate needed to form our saturated solution in 350 g of our water. So I hope everything I explained was clear. If you have any questions, leave them down below and I'll see everyone in the next practice video.

