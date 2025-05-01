First, calculate the molar mass of calcium phosphate, Ca\_3(PO\_4)\_2. Use the atomic masses: Ca = 40.08 g/mol, P = 30.97 g/mol, and O = 16.00 g/mol. The formula contains 3 calcium atoms, 2 phosphorus atoms, and 8 oxygen atoms (since there are 2 phosphate groups, each with 4 oxygens). Calculate the total molar mass by summing these contributions.