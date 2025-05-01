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Multiple Choice
How many bromide ions (Br^-) are present in 3.50 g of MgBr_2?
A
0.037 mol
B
0.047 mol
C
0.074 mol
D
0.019 mol
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Calculate the molar mass of magnesium bromide (MgBr\_2) by adding the atomic masses of magnesium (Mg) and two bromine (Br) atoms. Use the periodic table values: Mg ≈ 24.31 g/mol and Br ≈ 79.90 g/mol. So, molar mass = 24.31 + 2 \(\times\) 79.90.
Determine the number of moles of MgBr\_2 in 3.50 g by using the formula: \(\text{moles} = \frac{\text{mass}}{\text{molar mass}}\). Substitute the mass (3.50 g) and the molar mass calculated in step 1.
Recognize that each formula unit of MgBr\_2 contains 2 bromide ions (Br\^-). Therefore, the number of moles of bromide ions is twice the number of moles of MgBr\_2.
Calculate the moles of bromide ions by multiplying the moles of MgBr\_2 by 2.
Interpret the result as the amount of bromide ions in moles present in 3.50 g of MgBr\_2, which can be compared to the given answer choices.
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