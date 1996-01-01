Which of the following is a physical property of copper?
A
Copper reacts with hydrochloric acid to produce hydrogen gas.
B
Copper can be oxidized to form CuO.
C
Copper has a reddish-brown color.
D
Copper forms a green patina when exposed to air.
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical properties: Physical properties can be observed or measured without changing the substance's identity, while chemical properties describe how a substance reacts to form new substances.
Analyze each statement to determine if it describes a physical or chemical property:
- 'Copper reacts with hydrochloric acid to produce hydrogen gas' describes a chemical reaction, so it is a chemical property.
- 'Copper can be oxidized to form CuO' involves a chemical change (oxidation), so it is a chemical property.
- 'Copper has a reddish-brown color' describes an observable characteristic without changing the substance, so it is a physical property.
