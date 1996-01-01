Which of the following is considered a physical property of matter?
A
Reactivity with acids
B
Flammability
C
Melting point
D
Ability to rust
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical properties: Physical properties can be observed or measured without changing the substance's identity, while chemical properties describe how a substance interacts with other substances, resulting in a chemical change.
Review each option and classify it as physical or chemical: Reactivity with acids involves a chemical change, so it is a chemical property.
Flammability refers to the ability of a substance to burn, which is a chemical change, so it is a chemical property.
Melting point is the temperature at which a substance changes from solid to liquid without changing its chemical identity, so it is a physical property.
Ability to rust involves a chemical reaction with oxygen and moisture, so it is a chemical property.
