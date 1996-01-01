Which of the following best describes the melting point of copper?
A
It is a chemical property because melting involves breaking chemical bonds.
B
It is a physical property only when copper is in a compound.
C
It is a physical property because it can be measured without changing copper's chemical identity.
D
It is not a property of copper since copper does not melt.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical properties: Physical properties can be observed or measured without changing the substance's chemical identity, while chemical properties involve a substance's ability to undergo chemical changes that alter its composition.
Consider what happens when copper melts: Melting is a phase change from solid to liquid, which involves overcoming intermolecular forces or metallic bonds but does not change the elemental identity of copper atoms.
Analyze the options given: The statement that melting involves breaking chemical bonds is incorrect because metallic bonds are not broken in a chemical sense but rather overcome temporarily during melting.
Recognize that melting point is a characteristic physical property because it can be measured without altering the chemical structure of copper.
Conclude that the best description is that melting point is a physical property since copper remains chemically the same before and after melting.
Watch next
Master Physical Properties with a bite sized video explanation from Jules