Which of the following is considered a physical property of matter?
A
Flammability
B
Melting point
C
Ability to react with acid
D
Tendency to corrode
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical properties: Physical properties can be observed or measured without changing the substance's identity, while chemical properties describe a substance's ability to undergo chemical changes.
Analyze each option to determine if it involves a change in the substance's chemical identity or not.
Flammability involves combustion, which changes the substance chemically, so it is a chemical property.
Melting point is the temperature at which a substance changes from solid to liquid without changing its chemical identity, so it is a physical property.
Ability to react with acid and tendency to corrode both involve chemical reactions that change the substance, so they are chemical properties.
