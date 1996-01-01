Which of the following is NOT considered a physical property of matter?
A
Density
B
Boiling point
C
Color
D
Ability to react with acid
1
Step 1: Understand the difference between physical and chemical properties. Physical properties can be observed or measured without changing the substance's identity, while chemical properties describe a substance's ability to undergo chemical changes.
Step 2: Review the given options: Density, Boiling point, Color, and Ability to react with acid.
Step 3: Recognize that Density, Boiling point, and Color are physical properties because they describe measurable or observable characteristics without altering the substance's chemical identity.
Step 4: Identify that the Ability to react with acid involves a chemical change, as it describes how a substance interacts chemically with another substance (acid), thus it is a chemical property.
Step 5: Conclude that the property NOT considered a physical property of matter is the Ability to react with acid.
