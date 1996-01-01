The temperature of a 5.00-L container of N2 gas is increased
from 20 °C to 250 °C. If the volume is held constant,
predict qualitatively how this change affects the following:
(a) the average kinetic energy of the molecules.
Relevant Solution
Hi everyone here we have a question asking us to consider a 2. vessel build with 02 gas, oxygen gas. If the temperature is decreased from 25°C to 5°C and the volume is held constant, how would this affect the average kinetic energy of the gas molecule? So the average kinetic energy is directly proportional to temperature And it is directly proportional. So if our temperature is going up, our average kinetic energy is gonna go up. If our temperature is decreasing, our average kinetic energy is decreasing, we are going from 25°C to 5°C, so we are decreasing. So our average kinetic energy is also decreasing. And that is our final answer. Thank you for watching. Bye.