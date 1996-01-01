What is the density (in g/L) of xenon (Xe) gas at a pressure of 788 mmHg and a temperature of 25°C? (Molar mass of Xe = 131.3 g/mol; R = 0.0821 L·atm/(mol·K))
A
7.95 g/L
B
6.80 g/L
C
5.10 g/L
D
4.25 g/L
Verified step by step guidance
1
Convert the given pressure from mmHg to atm using the conversion factor: $1\ \text{atm} = 760\ \text{mmHg}$. Use the formula: $P_{\text{atm}} = \frac{P_{\text{mmHg}}}{760}$.
Convert the temperature from Celsius to Kelvin using the formula: $T(K) = T(^\circ C) + 273.15$.
Use the ideal gas law in the form that relates density to pressure, molar mass, gas constant, and temperature: $\rho = \frac{PM}{RT}$, where $\rho$ is the density in g/L, $P$ is pressure in atm, $M$ is molar mass in g/mol, $R$ is the gas constant in L·atm/(mol·K), and $T$ is temperature in K.
Substitute the values of $P$, $M$, $R$, and $T$ into the equation $\rho = \frac{PM}{RT}$ to set up the expression for density.
Calculate the numerical value of the density from the expression, ensuring units are consistent, to find the density of xenon gas in g/L.
