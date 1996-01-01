Which of the following is necessary to be certain that a chemical change has occurred?
A
Observe a change in the physical state, such as melting or boiling.
B
Detect a change in the size or shape of the material.
C
Measure a change in temperature without any other evidence.
D
Demonstrate that a new substance with different properties has formed.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between physical changes and chemical changes. Physical changes affect the form of a substance but not its chemical composition, such as changes in state (melting, boiling) or shape.
Recognize that observing a change in physical state or size/shape alone does not guarantee a chemical change, because these can be physical changes.
Note that a temperature change by itself is not definitive evidence of a chemical change, as physical processes can also absorb or release heat.
Identify that a chemical change involves the formation of one or more new substances with different chemical properties from the original substances.
Therefore, to be certain a chemical change has occurred, you must demonstrate that a new substance with different properties has formed, which can be confirmed through chemical tests or observing new chemical behavior.
