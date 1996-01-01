Which of the following is an example of a physical change?
A
Digestion of food
B
Burning of magnesium ribbon
C
Rusting of iron
D
Melting of ice to form liquid water
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical changes: A physical change affects the form or state of a substance without changing its chemical composition, while a chemical change results in the formation of new substances with different chemical properties.
Analyze each option to determine if it involves a change in chemical composition or just a change in physical state:
1. Digestion of food involves breaking down complex molecules into simpler ones, which is a chemical change.
2. Burning of magnesium ribbon is a chemical change because magnesium reacts with oxygen to form magnesium oxide, a new substance.
3. Rusting of iron is a chemical change where iron reacts with oxygen and moisture to form iron oxide (rust).
4. Melting of ice to form liquid water is a physical change because it only changes the state of water from solid to liquid without altering its chemical identity.
