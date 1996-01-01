Which of the following is NOT a sign of a chemical change?
A
Change in state (such as melting or boiling)
B
Formation of a precipitate
C
Change in color
D
Production of a gas
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a chemical change involves the formation of new substances with different properties, while a physical change affects only the state or appearance without changing the substance's identity.
Review each option to determine if it indicates a chemical or physical change:
Formation of a precipitate indicates a chemical change because it shows a new solid substance forming from a solution.
Change in color often signals a chemical change as it can result from new substances with different properties being produced.
Production of a gas is a sign of a chemical change since it usually means a new gaseous substance is formed.
Change in state (such as melting or boiling) is a physical change because it only involves a change in the physical form (solid, liquid, gas) without altering the chemical composition.
