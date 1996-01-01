Alright, so here I'm going to be identifying the formula for this compound that we have. We have its name manganese to carbonate. So manganese, let's start with that. So manganese is MN right? And it's a transition metal. So it's going to have different charges, Right? But here this roman numeral two, it's basically telling us that it's going to have a positive to charge more manganese. It is M N plus two. Now, carbonate, carbonate, Carbonate is a poly atomic iron, which is C. +03 2 -. It has a negative two charge. Alright, so those are the two ions that we have here now to write the formula, we just put them together notice that we have a positive to charge for manganese and a negative two charge for carbonate. That means we just need one manganese, iron and one carbonate ion because their charges will completely um cancel out. And we're just going to have a neutral compound. So we're going to have M N CO three. So that is going to be the chemical formula for manganese to carbonates. Alright folks, let us know if you have any questions

Hide transcripts