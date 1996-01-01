hey everyone in this example, we're given the below waves and we need to arrange them in order of longest to shortest wavelength. So what we're going to actually recall is our diagram known as the electro magnetic spectrum and we're going to just sketch this off down below. And what we're going to begin with is the start of our spectrum where we have these very large waves that are long and distance and spectrum is just going to continue on as our ways become progressively smaller in magnitude and shorter in distance. Up to the point where our waves start to become even smaller in shorter and magnitude to the point where they're becoming so dense and small and short that our waves are practically ending off our spectrum here. So now we're going to focus on the fact that because this question is concerned with wavelength, we want to recall our symbol for wavelength and we would recall that wavelength is represented by the lambda symbol. Now we recall that wavelength is represented in units of meters. And so we're going to label our spectrum according to the different magnitudes of our waves. So beginning of our spectrum, We should start at around 10 to the 5th power m And proceed through about 10 to the negative first power m. And so what occurs here is our first type of wave, which is going to be called our radio waves. And as you can see, radio waves are characterized by their very large magnitude and very long wavelength and so on our spectrum, these are the waves with the longest wavelength. And as you can see looking at our exponents, we start off with a very high positive exponents that is then becoming more low in value and more negative. So this is definitely showcasing the fact that our waves are going to be decreasing in length as we proceed through our spectrum. So now that we have our first magnitudes listed out, we're going to continue through our spectrum and we're going to land at around 10 to the negative third power meters where we can label our second type of wave here and this is going to be our microwaves. So as you can see, our exponent has become even more negative and smaller in magnitude. So our waves are following the trend of becoming shorter in length. So after this measurement here, we're going to continue on to around 10 to the negative fifth power meters where we will fall at around the point where our next type of wave, known as infrared waves occur. So after that, we're going to label our next point, Which occurs at specifically 7.8 Times 10 to the negative 7th power m. And at this point we actually hit the type of wave which we should all be familiar with, known as visible light. So specifically at 7.8 times 10 to the negative southern power meters. We can go ahead and list that we are Converting to 780 nm. And this is the point where visible light we're able to see the very ruby red tone of our visible light. So that's why I'm using these colors here Or this red color here and next we're also going to write out our next magnitude which occurs at around 3.9 Times 10 to the -7 Power m. And at this magnitude this corresponds to around 390 nm where the end of our visible light spectrum is finishing off on her on our diagram. And this is where we can visibly see the very violet light on our visible light wave. And this is only visible to our human eyes. So this occurs at this exact 0.390 nanometers or 3.9 times 10 to 97 power meters. So now that we have labeled visible light, we're going to go to our next magnitude of measure And this is going to occur at around 10 to the negative 8th power m. So at this point is where we actually hit ultraviolet light UV and this is such a violet type of wave in color that it's not visible to our human eyes because we are past the point of visible light. So as you can see, we have an even more negative exponents here. So our waves are starting to become a lot more small in magnitude and shorter in distance. So now we're going to proceed to our next unit of measure which is at around tend to the -12 Power m. And at this point we are characterizing our x rays waves. So lastly we would just put an arrow to end our spectrum off and I'll just make the spectrum a little bit longer here. But anything past the point of 10 to the negative 12 power meters is going to characterize gamma rays and these type of waves um occur at such a small magnitude that our spectrum is ultimately consisting of waves that are so short and distance and so small. Our spectrum is just ending off here. So at this point, we want to just go ahead and say that we have the shortest wavelength occurring here. So now that we have finished labeling our diagram, we're going to go ahead and begin our order for our final answer here. So beginning with the longest type of wave based on the ways that they give us to consider, We want to find what corresponds to our diagram as the longest wave. And based on our diagram, we don't have radio waves to consider, but we do have microwaves which occur at around 10 to the negative third power meters and continue on to about 10 to the negative fifth power meters. And as you can see, our wavelength is pretty long here for our microwaves. So we can go ahead and label microwaves as number one in our ranking. And this will actually already allow us to exclude choices A C and D. For our final answer choice. Moving on in our ranking, we want to go ahead and find the second longest wave and according to the waves that were given to consider that is going to cover visible light which occurs at around or exactly 7.8 times 10 to the neck of seven power meters And proceeds to about 3.9 times 10 to the negative 7th power m. So we can see that at these points are wavelength is still pretty long but a lot shorter than in comparison to our microwaves. And so we're going to label our visible light waves as number two in our ranking with the second longest wavelength. Now continuing on on our spectrum, we will hit the point of x rays at around 10 to the negative 12 power meters. And at this point you can see we have a lot more dense waves occurring here and the wavelength is just super duper short in comparison to visible light and microwaves. So we can go ahead and label x rays as third in our ranking. And lastly, of course, we identified the fact that gamma rays are the shortest and wavelength on our spectrum, they occur past 10 to the negative 12 power meters. And so they would automatically be ranked fourth in our ranking as the shortest waves. So the only choice to complete this answer we can confirm is definitely be so I hope that everything we reviewed was clear. If you have any questions, please leave them down below, and I will see everyone in the next practice video.

