so the visible light spectrum represents a small portion of the continuum, the electromagnetic spectrum itself that can be seen without the aid of instruments by us And here. We're going to say that in order to remember the colors involved with the visible light spectrum. Just remember Roy G. Biv Here are is red. Then we have orange yellow we have here green, blue, indigo and violet now realize that sometimes in more modern, visible light spectrums, they'll combine indigo and violet together and just say it's violet. And when we're talking about the visible light spectrum, realized that it ranges from 700 nanometers for red light all the way to around 380 nanometers for violent light. And remember, in terms of the electromagnetic spectrum, we're going to say that red is near infrared and in the violet end is next to ultra violet. No, that's blue, but you get what I mean. So that's a good way of remembering what other electromagnetic radiations are near the visible light spectrum. Red is next to the infrared, and then violent is next to ultraviolet. So just remember, the visible light spectrum is important to us because that's what we can see with our bare eyes, without the use of any types of instruments,

