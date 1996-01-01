Welcome back everyone in this example. We need to determine at 20 degrees Celsius how much potassium nitrate is needed to form a saturated solution in 150 g of water based on our given graph. So we need to find our cell ability curb for potassium nitrate and we can see that it's this yellow curb that I'm outlining here in blue Where we want to find for the temperature given is 20°C. At what point do we heat do we hit our cell viability curb and get the mass of potassium nitrate And we would see that we hit it at this point corresponding to the mass of 30 g. So we'll outline that Here and then we hit 30 g. So we would say that we have 30 g of potassium nitrate Per 100 g of our solution of water that's dissolving. So for our final answer, we need to figure out the mass of potassium nitrate that we would need for 150 g of water as our solvent. So we're going to use this and we're going to multiply by what's given in the prompt, which is our 150 g of water. This is going to allow us to cancel out our grams of water leaving us with grams of potassium nitrate. Where when we plug in everything into our calculator, we're going to get a result of exactly 45 g of potassium nitrate that is needed to create a saturated solution In 150 g of water At 20°C. And so our final answer is going to be our mass of potassium nitrate that we just solved for. I hope everything that I reviewed was clear. If you have any questions, please leave them down below and I'll see everyone in the next practice video.

