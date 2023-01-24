Channels
13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Heating and Cooling Curves
Problem
How much energy in kilojoules is needed to heat 5.00 g of ice from -11.0 °C to °30.0 °C? The heat of fusion of water is 6.01 kJ>mol, and the m# olar heat capacity is 36.01 kJ>mol for ice and 75.4 J/K mol2 for liquid water
Show Answer
Relevant Solution
3m
Play a video:
Next question
1
1
