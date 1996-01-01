Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Problem

Draw as many resonance structures as you can for the following nitrogen-containing compounds. Not all will obey the octet rule. Use curved arrows to depict the conversion of one structure into another. (d) N2O31ONNO22

Relevant Solution
