Constant-Volume Calorimetry

now associated with constant volume. Kalorama tree is what we call a bomb calorie meter. Now a bomb calorie meter is a steel container with the combustible sample submerged in a known quantity of water. Now constant volume. Kalorama tree uses it to determine the heat released during combustion reaction and with constant volume. We say that the calorie meter has a fixed volume and doesn't expand after the sample is combusted because remember, you're releasing heat, which is basically a new explosion that should expand the volume. But because we're dealing with the bond calorie Mitter, the volume is held constant now since the comm buster reaction is eggs a thermic, that means that the Delta H of combustion will be our negative value and we're going to say here it will be our negative value for cute lost. Now with our constant volume calorie mentor, we have different portions of it, which we can talk about. So we're gonna say here we have our thermometer, which is gonna measure the temperature change. Here we have our basically our fuses which will ignite the sample that's in here. In here is our combustible sample. This device here this little steel thing that submerged that is actually the bond calorie meter. And then here, this is just the water that the bomb calorie murderous submerged in. And here, that's our bomb calorie. Better so, actually, this little arrow. So it's not as clear. So yes. So this is our combustible sample. So our sample that's combustible and here I didn't do a narrow, but this would be our stir. Now, when both the liquid and calorie meter absorb heat from the surroundings, we're gonna have negative que lost equals, plus Q gained plus Q of the calorie meter. Remember, Q loss is going to be connected to the entropy of combustion, and we're going to say here that Q gained so the heat gained by the water, it's gaining it. So it's positive and cat. And remember that the calorie meter it's mass is usually unknown. So this is gonna be plus the heat capacity, which is capital C times change in temperature. So that's the formula for Q calorie meter, so that becomes our equation for constant volume. Kalorama Tree

Hide transcripts