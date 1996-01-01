Which of the following sets of elements have the most similar chemical properties?
A
C, N, O
B
Na, K, Rb
C
O, S, Cl
D
Fe, Cu, Zn
Understand that elements with the most similar chemical properties are typically found in the same group (vertical column) of the periodic table because they have the same number of valence electrons.
Identify the groups of each set of elements: C (Group 14), N (Group 15), O (Group 16); Na (Group 1), K (Group 1), Rb (Group 1); O (Group 16), S (Group 16), Cl (Group 17); Fe (Group 8), Cu (Group 11), Zn (Group 12).
Compare the groups: Na, K, and Rb are all alkali metals in Group 1, which means they have very similar chemical properties due to having one valence electron.
Recognize that other sets contain elements from different groups or periods, so their chemical properties differ more significantly.
Conclude that the set Na, K, Rb has the most similar chemical properties because they belong to the same group and share similar valence electron configurations.
