Which of the following processes represents a chemical change?
A
Breaking a glass
B
Rusting of iron
C
Boiling of water
D
Melting of ice
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical changes: A physical change affects the form of a substance but not its chemical composition, while a chemical change results in the formation of one or more new substances with different properties.
Analyze each process given: Breaking a glass changes its shape but the chemical composition of the glass remains the same, so it is a physical change.
Boiling of water involves changing water from liquid to gas phase, but the chemical identity of H\_2O remains unchanged, so it is a physical change.
Melting of ice changes solid water to liquid water, which is a phase change without altering the chemical composition, so it is a physical change.
Rusting of iron involves iron reacting with oxygen and moisture to form iron oxide, a new substance with different properties, indicating a chemical change.
