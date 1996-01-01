Which of the following best describes sugar (specifically sucrose) in terms of classification of matter?
A
Sugar is a mixture because it contains different types of molecules.
B
Sugar is an element because it is made up of only one type of atom.
C
Sugar is a pure substance because it consists of only one type of compound.
D
Sugar is a heterogeneous mixture because its composition varies throughout.
Step 1: Understand the classification of matter. Matter can be classified as pure substances or mixtures. Pure substances have a fixed composition and distinct properties, while mixtures contain two or more substances physically combined.
Step 2: Recall that pure substances can be elements or compounds. Elements consist of only one type of atom, while compounds consist of molecules made from two or more different atoms chemically bonded together.
Step 3: Analyze sucrose (table sugar). Sucrose is a compound made up of carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen atoms chemically bonded in a fixed ratio, forming one type of molecule.
Step 4: Evaluate the options: sucrose is not an element because it contains more than one type of atom; it is not a mixture because it is chemically uniform and not physically combined with other substances; it is not a heterogeneous mixture because its composition does not vary throughout.
Step 5: Conclude that sucrose is best classified as a pure substance because it consists of only one type of compound with a fixed chemical composition.
