Which of the following is the best example of a heterogeneous mixture?
A
Pure water
B
Sand and iron filings
C
Table salt (NaCl)
D
Air
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of a heterogeneous mixture. A heterogeneous mixture is one in which the components are not uniformly distributed and can be visually distinguished or separated physically.
Step 2: Analyze each option: Pure water is a pure substance, not a mixture; table salt (NaCl) is a pure compound; air is a homogeneous mixture because its components are uniformly mixed at the molecular level.
Step 3: Consider sand and iron filings. These are physically mixed but remain distinct and can be separated by physical means (like using a magnet for iron filings), making it a heterogeneous mixture.
Step 4: Conclude that the best example of a heterogeneous mixture among the options is sand and iron filings because the components are visibly distinct and not uniformly distributed.
Step 5: Remember that identifying mixtures involves checking if the composition is uniform (homogeneous) or non-uniform (heterogeneous) and whether components can be physically separated.
