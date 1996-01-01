Which of the following is NOT a sign of a chemical change?
A
Change in color
B
Production of a gas
C
Formation of a precipitate
D
Change in state (such as melting or boiling)
1
Understand that a chemical change involves the formation of new substances with different properties, while a physical change affects only the state or appearance without changing the substance's identity.
Identify common signs of chemical changes, which include a change in color, production of a gas, and formation of a precipitate, as these indicate new substances are formed.
Recognize that a change in state, such as melting or boiling, is a physical change because it involves a change in the physical form (solid, liquid, gas) without altering the chemical composition.
Compare the options given and note that 'Change in color,' 'Production of a gas,' and 'Formation of a precipitate' are all signs of chemical changes, while 'Change in state' is not.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'Change in state' because it is a physical change, not a chemical change.
