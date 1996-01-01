Which of the following is evidence that a chemical reaction has occurred?
A
Change in physical state from solid to liquid
B
Breaking a glass into smaller pieces
C
Dissolving sugar in water
D
Formation of a gas
1
Understand that a chemical reaction involves the formation of new substances with different properties from the original substances.
Recognize that physical changes, such as changing from solid to liquid, breaking a glass, or dissolving sugar in water, do not produce new substances; they only change the form or state of the material.
Identify that evidence of a chemical reaction often includes indicators like formation of a gas, color change, temperature change, or formation of a precipitate.
Note that the formation of a gas during a process suggests that new substances are being produced, which is a hallmark of a chemical reaction.
Conclude that among the options given, the formation of a gas is the clear evidence that a chemical reaction has occurred.
