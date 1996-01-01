In what type of mixture are the substances evenly distributed throughout the mixture?
A
Element
B
Homogeneous mixture
C
Heterogeneous mixture
D
Compound
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definitions of the given terms: An element is a pure substance made of only one type of atom; a compound is a pure substance made of two or more elements chemically combined; a mixture consists of two or more substances physically combined.
Recognize that in a mixture, the substances can be distributed either evenly or unevenly throughout the mixture.
A homogeneous mixture is one where the composition is uniform throughout, meaning the substances are evenly distributed at the molecular level.
A heterogeneous mixture is one where the substances are not evenly distributed, and you can often see different parts or phases.
Therefore, the type of mixture where substances are evenly distributed throughout is called a homogeneous mixture.
Watch next
Master Introduction to General Chemistry Course with a bite sized video explanation from Jules