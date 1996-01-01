Which of the following is a characteristic of colloid particles?
A
They are small enough to pass through a semipermeable membrane.
B
They form homogeneous solutions with no visible phases.
C
They are large enough to scatter light but do not settle out upon standing.
D
They can be separated by filtration.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand what a colloid is: A colloid is a mixture where particles are dispersed throughout a continuous medium but are not dissolved like in a true solution.
Recall the size range of colloid particles: They are typically between 1 nanometer and 1 micrometer in diameter, which is larger than molecules in a true solution but smaller than particles in a suspension.
Analyze the behavior of colloid particles: Because of their size, colloid particles are large enough to scatter light (known as the Tyndall effect), making the mixture appear cloudy or opaque, but they do not settle out upon standing due to Brownian motion.
Evaluate the options given: Colloid particles do not pass through semipermeable membranes easily, do not form completely homogeneous solutions (they are heterogeneous at the microscopic level), and cannot be separated by ordinary filtration because the particles are too small.
Conclude that the characteristic feature of colloid particles is that they are large enough to scatter light but do not settle out upon standing, distinguishing them from true solutions and suspensions.
