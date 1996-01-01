Which statement best describes the difference between a homogeneous mixture and a heterogeneous mixture?
A
A homogeneous mixture is always a solid, while a heterogeneous mixture is always a liquid.
B
A homogeneous mixture has a uniform composition throughout, while a heterogeneous mixture has visibly different components or phases.
C
A homogeneous mixture contains only one type of element, while a heterogeneous mixture contains two or more types of elements.
D
A homogeneous mixture can be separated by filtration, while a heterogeneous mixture cannot.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of a homogeneous mixture: it is a mixture that has a uniform composition and appearance throughout, meaning you cannot distinguish different parts or phases with the naked eye.
Understand the definition of a heterogeneous mixture: it is a mixture where the different components or phases are visibly distinct and not uniformly distributed.
Evaluate the given statements by comparing them to these definitions. For example, the statement that a homogeneous mixture is always a solid is incorrect because homogeneous mixtures can be gases, liquids, or solids.
Check if the statement about composition matches the definitions: a homogeneous mixture has uniform composition, while a heterogeneous mixture does not, which aligns with the correct answer.
Confirm that other statements about element types or separation methods do not accurately describe the fundamental difference between homogeneous and heterogeneous mixtures.
