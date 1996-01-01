Which of the following best describes the difference between a heterogeneous mixture and a homogeneous mixture?
A
A homogeneous mixture always contains water as a solvent, while a heterogeneous mixture does not.
B
A heterogeneous mixture contains only one type of substance, while a homogeneous mixture contains two or more.
C
A heterogeneous mixture has visibly different components or phases, while a homogeneous mixture has a uniform composition throughout.
D
A homogeneous mixture can be separated by filtration, while a heterogeneous mixture cannot.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definitions of mixtures. A mixture is a combination of two or more substances where each substance retains its own chemical identity.
Step 2: Define a homogeneous mixture. It is a mixture that has a uniform composition and appearance throughout, meaning you cannot distinguish the different components with the naked eye.
Step 3: Define a heterogeneous mixture. It is a mixture where the different components are visibly distinct or exist in different phases, so you can see the separate parts.
Step 4: Analyze the given options by comparing them to these definitions. For example, the presence of water as a solvent is not a requirement for homogeneous mixtures, and filtration is typically used to separate heterogeneous mixtures, not homogeneous ones.
Step 5: Conclude that the best description is that a heterogeneous mixture has visibly different components or phases, while a homogeneous mixture has a uniform composition throughout.
