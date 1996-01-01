Which of the following is a typical physical property of metals?
A
They have low melting points.
B
They are usually brittle.
C
They are good conductors of electricity.
D
They are generally dull in appearance.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand what physical properties are: Physical properties are characteristics of a substance that can be observed or measured without changing the substance's chemical identity.
Recall typical physical properties of metals: Metals generally have high melting points, are malleable (not brittle), have a shiny (lustrous) appearance, and are good conductors of electricity and heat.
Evaluate each option against these known properties: Low melting points and brittleness are not typical of metals; metals usually have high melting points and are malleable rather than brittle.
Recognize that being good conductors of electricity is a hallmark physical property of metals due to the presence of free-moving electrons.
Conclude that the correct typical physical property of metals from the given options is that they are good conductors of electricity.
