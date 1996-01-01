Which type of property is ductility classified as?
A
Extensive property
B
Intensive property
C
Chemical property
D
Physical property
1
Understand the difference between extensive and intensive properties: Extensive properties depend on the amount of substance (e.g., mass, volume), while intensive properties do not depend on the amount (e.g., density, melting point).
Recognize that chemical properties describe a substance's ability to undergo chemical changes (e.g., flammability, reactivity), whereas physical properties can be observed or measured without changing the substance's identity.
Recall that ductility is the ability of a material to be stretched into a wire without breaking, which is a characteristic related to the physical behavior of the material.
Since ductility does not depend on the amount of material and does not involve a chemical change, classify it as an intensive physical property.
Conclude that ductility is best classified as a physical property, specifically an intensive physical property.
