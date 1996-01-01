Which of the following correctly lists three gases that each make up less than 1% of Earth's atmosphere?
A
Carbon dioxide, nitrogen, helium
B
Oxygen, neon, hydrogen
C
Argon, carbon dioxide, neon
D
Nitrogen, oxygen, argon
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the composition of Earth's atmosphere by percentage. The major components are nitrogen (~78%) and oxygen (~21%), which together make up about 99% of the atmosphere.
Step 2: Identify gases that each constitute less than 1% of the atmosphere. These are considered trace gases and include argon (~0.93%), carbon dioxide (~0.04%), neon (~0.0018%), helium, hydrogen, and others.
Step 3: Evaluate each option by checking if all three gases listed are trace gases (each less than 1%). For example, nitrogen and oxygen are both above 1%, so any option containing them does not meet the criteria.
Step 4: Confirm that argon, carbon dioxide, and neon are all present in the atmosphere at less than 1% each, making the option 'Argon, carbon dioxide, neon' correct.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is the list of gases that are all trace gases, each making up less than 1% of Earth's atmosphere.
