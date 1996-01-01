Which of the following best describes a mixture in which both a solid and a liquid are visible?
A
Element
B
Pure substance
C
Homogeneous mixture
D
Heterogeneous mixture
1
Understand the definitions of the terms given: An element is a pure substance consisting of only one type of atom; a pure substance can be either an element or a compound with a fixed composition; a homogeneous mixture has uniform composition throughout; a heterogeneous mixture has visibly different phases or components.
Recognize that a mixture showing both a solid and a liquid phase means you can see distinct parts, indicating non-uniformity in composition.
Since the solid and liquid phases are visibly distinct, the mixture is not uniform throughout, so it cannot be a homogeneous mixture.
Because it is a mixture (not a pure substance) and has visibly different phases, it fits the definition of a heterogeneous mixture.
Therefore, the best description for a mixture where both a solid and a liquid are visible is a heterogeneous mixture.
