Which type of mixture will settle out if allowed to sit undisturbed on a table?
A
A colloid
B
A compound
C
A solution
D
A suspension
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the types of mixtures: solutions, colloids, and suspensions. Solutions are homogeneous mixtures where solute particles are completely dissolved and do not settle out. Colloids have intermediate-sized particles that remain dispersed and do not settle out easily. Suspensions contain larger particles that are not dissolved and will settle out over time if left undisturbed.
Recall that a compound is a pure substance made of two or more elements chemically combined, so it is not a mixture and does not settle out.
Identify that the question asks which mixture type will settle out when left undisturbed, meaning particles separate from the mixture due to gravity.
Recognize that suspensions have large particles that are heavy enough to settle out, unlike solutions and colloids where particles remain dispersed.
Conclude that the correct answer is a suspension because it is the type of mixture where particles will settle out upon standing.
