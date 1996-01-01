Which term describes matter that has a definite and uniform composition?
A
Element
B
Solution
C
Mixture
D
Pure substance
1
Understand the key terms related to matter: An element is a substance made of only one type of atom; a mixture contains two or more substances physically combined; a solution is a homogeneous mixture; a pure substance has a definite and uniform composition throughout.
Identify the characteristic of having a definite and uniform composition, which means the material's makeup does not vary from sample to sample or within the sample itself.
Recognize that a pure substance fits this description because it consists of only one type of particle or compound with consistent properties and composition.
Distinguish pure substances from mixtures and solutions, which can vary in composition and are not uniform at the molecular level.
Conclude that the term describing matter with a definite and uniform composition is 'pure substance.'
