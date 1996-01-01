Which of the following best describes how a compound differs from an element?
A
A compound contains only one type of atom, while an element contains two or more types of atoms.
B
A compound is always a mixture, while an element is always a pure substance.
C
A compound consists of two or more different elements chemically combined, while an element is a pure substance made of only one type of atom.
D
A compound can be separated into its components by physical means, while an element cannot.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of an element: An element is a pure substance consisting of only one type of atom. For example, oxygen (O) is an element made up entirely of oxygen atoms.
Understand the definition of a compound: A compound is a substance formed when two or more different elements are chemically combined in fixed proportions. For example, water (H\_2O) is a compound made of hydrogen and oxygen atoms chemically bonded.
Recognize that compounds have different properties from the elements that compose them because of the chemical bonds and new arrangements of atoms.
Note that elements cannot be broken down into simpler substances by chemical means, while compounds can be broken down into their constituent elements by chemical reactions.
Distinguish between physical and chemical separation: Compounds require chemical methods to separate into elements, whereas mixtures can be separated by physical means. This helps clarify why the statement about physical separation is incorrect.
