Step 1: Understand the difference between a pure substance and a mixture. A pure substance has a fixed composition and distinct properties, while a mixture contains two or more substances physically combined, each retaining its own properties.
Step 2: Identify the nature of each option: NaCl (sodium chloride) is an ionic compound, O2 (oxygen) is a diatomic molecule, and H2O (water) is a molecular compound. All three are pure substances with fixed compositions.
Step 3: Recognize that air is a combination of different gases such as nitrogen, oxygen, carbon dioxide, and others, physically mixed together without chemical bonding, making it a mixture.
Step 4: Conclude that among the options, air is the only mixture because it consists of multiple components physically combined, unlike the other pure substances listed.
Step 5: Remember that mixtures can be homogeneous (uniform composition, like air) or heterogeneous (non-uniform composition), and air is an example of a homogeneous mixture.
