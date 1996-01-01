A pure substance composed of atoms of only one kind
B
A combination of two or more substances in which each substance retains its own chemical identity
C
A homogeneous material with a fixed composition throughout
D
A substance that can be broken down into simpler substances by chemical means
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of a mixture: A mixture consists of two or more substances combined physically, where each substance retains its own chemical identity and properties.
Compare the options given: Identify which description matches the concept of a mixture rather than a pure substance or compound.
Option 1 describes a pure substance made of only one kind of atom, which is an element, not a mixture.
Option 3 describes a homogeneous material with fixed composition, which refers to a pure compound, not a mixture.
Option 4 describes a substance that can be broken down chemically, which refers to a compound, not a mixture. Therefore, the correct description is the one stating a combination of substances retaining their own chemical identity.
Watch next
Master Introduction to General Chemistry Course with a bite sized video explanation from Jules