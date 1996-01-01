Which sample of matter can be separated into two different substances by physical means?
A
Pure water (H_2O)
B
Solid sodium chloride (NaCl)
C
Oxygen gas (O_2)
D
A mixture of sand and salt
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between pure substances and mixtures: Pure substances have a fixed composition and cannot be separated into other substances by physical means, while mixtures consist of two or more substances physically combined and can be separated by physical methods.
Identify the nature of each sample: Pure water (H_2O), solid sodium chloride (NaCl), and oxygen gas (O_2) are all pure substances because each consists of only one type of molecule or compound.
Recognize that a mixture of sand and salt contains two different substances physically combined, meaning they retain their individual properties and can be separated by physical means.
Recall common physical separation techniques such as filtration and dissolution: Salt dissolves in water, while sand does not, allowing separation by dissolving the mixture in water and then filtering out the sand.
Conclude that only the mixture of sand and salt can be separated into two different substances by physical means, unlike the pure substances listed.
