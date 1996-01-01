Which of the following best describes milk in terms of the classification of matter?
A
Milk is a pure substance because it consists of only one type of molecule.
B
Milk is a compound because its components are chemically bonded.
C
Milk is an element because it cannot be broken down into simpler substances.
D
Milk is a mixture because it contains different substances physically combined.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the basic classifications of matter: elements, compounds, and mixtures. Elements consist of only one type of atom, compounds consist of two or more elements chemically bonded, and mixtures contain two or more substances physically combined without chemical bonding.
Analyze the composition of milk. Milk contains water, fats, proteins, sugars, minerals, and other components that are not chemically bonded into a single substance but coexist physically.
Understand that because milk contains multiple substances physically combined, it cannot be classified as a pure substance (element or compound).
Recognize that milk is best described as a mixture, specifically a heterogeneous mixture or colloid, where different components are mixed but retain their individual properties.
Conclude that the correct classification of milk is a mixture because it contains different substances physically combined, not chemically bonded.
