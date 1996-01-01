Which of the following is an example of a mixture?
A
H2O (water)
B
Air
C
C6H12O6 (glucose)
D
NaCl (sodium chloride)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between a pure substance and a mixture. A pure substance has a fixed composition and distinct chemical properties, while a mixture contains two or more substances physically combined, each retaining its own properties.
Identify the nature of each option: H2O (water) is a pure compound made of hydrogen and oxygen chemically bonded; C6H12O6 (glucose) is a pure compound made of carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen; NaCl (sodium chloride) is an ionic compound, a pure substance formed by sodium and chlorine ions.
Recognize that air is a mixture because it consists of various gases like nitrogen, oxygen, carbon dioxide, and others physically combined but not chemically bonded.
Conclude that among the options, air is the example of a mixture, as it contains multiple substances mixed together without fixed proportions or chemical bonding.
Summarize that mixtures can be separated by physical means, unlike pure substances which require chemical methods to separate their components.
Watch next
Master Introduction to General Chemistry Course with a bite sized video explanation from Jules