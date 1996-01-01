Which statement best describes the freezing behavior of vinegar under typical conditions?
A
Vinegar freezes at the same temperature as pure water because it is mostly water.
B
Vinegar freezes at a higher temperature than pure water because acetic acid raises the freezing point.
C
Vinegar does not freeze under any conditions.
D
Vinegar freezes at a lower temperature than pure water due to the presence of acetic acid.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that vinegar is a solution primarily composed of water and acetic acid, where acetic acid acts as a solute dissolved in water.
Recall the concept of freezing point depression, which states that the presence of a solute lowers the freezing point of a solvent compared to the pure solvent.
Apply the freezing point depression principle: since acetic acid is dissolved in water, it disrupts the formation of the solid ice lattice, causing vinegar to freeze at a temperature lower than pure water.
Recognize that the freezing point of pure water is 0°C, and the addition of acetic acid lowers this temperature, so vinegar freezes below 0°C under typical conditions.
Conclude that the correct description is that vinegar freezes at a lower temperature than pure water due to the presence of acetic acid, which causes freezing point depression.
