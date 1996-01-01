Which of the following is a physical property of matter?
A
Tendency to corrode
B
Ability to react with acid
C
Melting point
D
Flammability
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical properties: Physical properties can be observed or measured without changing the substance's identity, while chemical properties describe how a substance interacts with other substances, resulting in a chemical change.
Analyze each option to determine if it involves a change in the substance's chemical identity or not.
Tendency to corrode involves a chemical change because corrosion alters the substance's chemical composition, so it is a chemical property.
Ability to react with acid and flammability both describe how a substance undergoes chemical reactions, so these are chemical properties.
Melting point is the temperature at which a substance changes from solid to liquid without changing its chemical identity, making it a physical property.
